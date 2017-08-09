Restored historic film gets showing at Hebden Bridge Picture House

A rare and historic film made at Hebden Bridge Carnival Parade and Gala in 1925 is being restored and will be shown again at the Picture House.

The film was believed to have been lost or destroyed but, thanks to detective work by Yorkshire Film Archive, it has now been found.

Thirty minutes of footage is being transferred from celluloid to ‘screen ready’ digital format and it is hoped the restored film will be shown as part of Heritage Open Day at the Picture House on September 9.

The project to conserve the film is being supported by grants from Hebden Bridge Local History Society, the Friends of the Picture House (FOPH), Hebden Royd Town Council and public donations.

The film, which shows crowds of cheering people enjoying the parade, was originally made to be screened at the Picture House as a way of attracting local audiences.

FOPH chairman Paul Knights said: “People would have gone to the cinema in 1925 to see if they could spot themselves on the screen. The film is part of the heritage of the Picture House and it’s important that it comes back to Hebden Bridge where it belongs.”

People are invited to donate to the project, which is expected to cost up to £1,500, and it is intended to form part of the Picture House centenary celebrations in 2021.