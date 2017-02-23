Safety warning issued over leaking gas hobs

Bosch and Neff have issued a safety warning over leaking gas hobs.

There is a risk that the built-in units can explode in some circumstances and owners of the affected units are urged to turn off their gas supply immediately and not to use the appliance until a replacement has been arranged.

The safety warning issued by British Home Appliances Group (BSH) advises: “Due to potential damage to installed gas connectors, in certain circumstances gas can escape in an uncontrolled manner and in extremely rare cases a risk of explosion can arise.”

“To avoid any potential hazard, owners of an affected appliance should turn off the gas supply to the appliance immediately and not use it until the connection fitting has been replaced.”

“BSH is offering every owner of an affected appliance a free replacement of the gas connector by an authorised service engineer at the owner’s home. BSH requests all customers of a product listed above to check whether their appliance is affected by this safety campaign.”

Affected models were manufactured between 2009 and 2011. Affected Bosch models are named NGU4151DB and Neff models are named T20S31N0.

BSH have issued further details to assist with identifying whether your hob is affected here for Bosch and here for Neff appliances.Worried customers should enter their productserial number on the company website here to ascertain if they are affected.

The company statement adds: “We apologise for any inconveniences caused and thank you for your understanding and patience. Please call us in case you have problems with checking whether your appliance is affected or you have any further questions.”