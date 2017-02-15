Seven new routes from Leeds Bradford Airport announced

Seven new routes will take off from Leeds Bradford Airport this year as airline Ryanair expands its roster.

The upcoming autumn/winter schedule will include twice-weekly flights to Wroclaw in Poland and Murcia in Spain, while the new summer destinations this holiday season will be Bratislava in Slovakia, Girona in Italy, Gran Canaria, Vilnius in Lithuania and Polish capital Warsaw.

The expansion will see the airline grow by eight per cent to offer 17 routes. They expect to carry 1.3 million passengers annually on 55 weekly departures.

Popular services such as the twice-daily Dublin shuttle will remain.

Ryanair's Robin Kiely said:

“We are pleased to launch our 2017 Leeds Bradford Airport winter schedule, our biggest ever, which includes two new routes to Wroclaw and Murcia and 17 routes in total. These new routes will go on sale in February as we continue to grow our Leeds Bradford Airport traffic, tourism and jobs, underlining our commitment to the Yorkshire region."

Wroclaw, the largest city in western Poland, is the fourth Polish route from Leeds Bradford, while Murcia is the gateway to Spanish winter sun resorts such as La Manga, Cartegena and Torrevieja.

