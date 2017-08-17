Show has special place in family’s heart

Halifax Agricultural Show will always have a special place in the hearts of one family.

Two years ago mun Amy Cade went into labour at the show, resulting in the arrival of youngest daughter Nellie, and along with dad Richard and big sister Connie, they hope to come every year.

Amy said that with Nellie now being two and Connie aged three, the younsters are starting to become much more aware of what is around them.

“Connie arrived two weeks early, she’s absolutely fine and she loves coming to the show because of the animals. The show chairman and committee have made her a lifetime member and every year she is older she appreciates it more and more, she gets more of what it is about.

“When i went into labour the show were brilliant. We had a lovely day this year and it brings back happy memories,” said Amy.

Halifax Agricultural Society chairman Simon Booth said: “It’s always nice t see Amy and her family come to the show.”