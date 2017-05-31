Stars line up for Manchester benefit concert

A HOST of international music stars including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Coldplay will join Ariana Grande at a benefit concert for victims of the Manchester Arena attack.

Miley Cyrus, Take That, Usher, Pharrell Williams and One Direction star Niall Horan will also perform at the One Love Manchester gig at Lancashire Cricket Club’s Old Trafford ground on Sunday.

Fans who were at Manchester Arena show last week where 22 people died and dozens more were injured will be offered free tickets to the event. The kick-off time for Manchester United player Michael Carrick’s charity testimonial has been moved to accommodate the concert.

In a statement last week, Grande vowed to return to Manchester as she said “we won’t let hate win”.

All net ticket proceeds of the show will go directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency fund, set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross to support grieving families and victims of the attack. The fund’s total currently stands at £6m with Red Cross chief executive Mike Adamson praising the Grande’s “gesture of solidarity”.

He said: “It will help raise funds to support the survivors and the families who tragically lost someone last week. This event is an opportunity for people to come together and celebrate things that unite us – music, humanity and the will to do something to help others.”

The concert will be broadcast live on BBC TV and radio as well as Capital radio and streamed online with a digital partner yet to be announced. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 10am.