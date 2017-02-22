Storm Doris: When and where will the gusts be strongest in Yorkshire?

With Yorkshire gearing up for Storm Doris tomorrow, we've rounded up the times when the gusts are expected to be strongest throughout the day.

LEEDS - Between 2-3pm, winds will peak at 46mph

YORK - From 2-4pm, winds will range from 41-47mph

SCARBOROUGH AND THE COAST - Between 3-4pm, gusts will reach 51mph

HARROGATE - At 3pm, winds of 45mph are expected

HULL - At 4pm, wind speeds will peak at 45mph

INGLEBOROUGH, YORKSHIRE DALES - On the peak itself, winds will reach 54mph at 1pm

SHEFFIELD - 57mph gusts are expected around 1pm

HALIFAX - 45mph at 3pm