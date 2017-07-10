Students pay respects in France

Lightcliffe Academy recently took 140 Year 8 students to Normandy in France.

After a long journey with several stops, they finally arrived at the Chateau du Molay, near Bayeux, which was to be their base, said assistant principal Nick Collins.

“Over the next four days, we visited a traditional French market where the students had to practise their French by buying their lunches.

“We saw the Bayeux Tapestry, we visited several important World War Two sites and also paid our respects at both British and American military cemeteries,” he said.

Mr Collins said the students behaved impeccably and were a credit to their community and themselves.

“We’re already excited about next year’s trip!” he said.

He added there had been some excellent student feedback, comments including: “I have learned to respect the millions of people who risk their lives for the better of the world”, “I have learned that I can do anything I put my mind to” and “I have learned not to worry about everything and to carry on”.