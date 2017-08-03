Supply back on after water pipe burst and repair

A mains burst left homes in part of Todmorden without water for a period last night.

The burst, at Park Road, around 6.30pm on Wednesday evening, August 2, left homes in the Park Road, Oak Avenue, Ferney Lee Road and Ashenhurst areas without water for around an hour after water pressure dropped and two-way temporary traffic lights were in operation while the burst pipe was repaired.

Supply was returned after around an hour.