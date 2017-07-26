Team hopes the tough training will pay off

Volunteers from flood group Slow The Flow Calderdale have been training hard for the last three months to take part in the Tough Mudder Yorkshire challenge later this month in Skipton to raise money for natural flood defence work.

Six members of Slow The Flow Calderdale have been working with Laura Kaung, personal trainer at Mytholmoyd Community Centre to get them ready for this 12 mile assault course which includes 20 major obstacles around the North Yorkshire countryside.

They have been attending various fitness, bootcamp and kettlebell sessions at Mytholmroyd Community Centre and numerous circuit training sessions to get them fit for the significant event this weekend (Saturday) at Broughton Hall in Skipton.

Laura Kaung said: “I have been putting this team through their paces as they prepare for Tough Mudder. They have worked really hard to get ready and will all do really well. Tough Mudder is a serious challenge and not to be under-estimated.”

Joey Williams, Chair of Slow The Flow Calderdale, said: “The money raised by taking part in Tough Mudder will contribute to our work, and also make us that little bit fitter too so that we can continue building our leaky dams in Hardcastle Crags which is quite strenuous at times.”

Money raised by the team will help to promote the work Slow The Flow Calderdale, which was set up to look at the issue of why and how the Calder Valley floods and to look at flood prevention measures using Natural Flood Management techniques.

Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/slow-the-flow-calderdale