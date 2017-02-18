Techies unite - Wuthering Bytes is back

Technology festival Wuthering Bytes is planning a stellar line-up ahead of its fifth anniversary.

The 10-day event, which brings a series of talks, demos and workshops to professional techies, hobbyists and anyone with a passion for technology, will return to Hebden Bridge on September 1.

Kicking off with its annual Festival Day, this year’s Wuthering Bytes will feature talks on a diverse range of topics, themed around the intersection of technology with art, society and culture. Speakers at last year’s event included Channel 4 technology journalist Geoff White, engineer and BBC Robot Wars judge Dr Lucy Rogers, and Rachel Coldicutt of Doteveryone.

Organisers are now calling on tech enthusiasts from across the North of England and beyond to get involved.

Andrew Back, Wuthering Bytes co-founder, said: “Wuthering Bytes is a great opportunity to bring together people who all have one thing in common – a passion for technology. We already have five fantastic events confirmed for the festival, but there’s space for more. If you have an idea for a day of talks, a workshop or roundtable discussion around design, hardware, science or tech, we’d love to hear from you.”

This year’s event has already attracted ORConf, the annual conference of the Free and Open Source Silicon Foundation. It will take place in Hebden Bridge on September 8-10 and attracts an international delegation of chip design professionals, academics and enthusiasts.

Julius Baxter, a founding director of the Free and Open Source Silicon Foundation said: “Each year, ORConf ventures to a different European location where we get together with like-minded folk from around the world, all enthusiasts in digital hardware. This year is no different, and we are very fortunate to be part of Wuthering Bytes.”

For more information about the event and to purchase early bird tickets, visit www.wutheringbytes.com.