The end for Rise Lane? Royal Mail says Todmorden delivery operations will move to Rochdale

Royal Mail is to relocate its delivery operations in Todmorden, currently at Rise Lane - to its office in Rochdale.

A spokesperson for Royal Mail said: “This is part of Royal Mail’s ongoing transformation of its business and work to increase the efficiency of its operation as well as providing delivery offices that are fit for purpose for our staff and for our customers.

“As a commercial business, Royal Mail is responding to the huge growth in electronic communications and decline in letter volumes, while seeing a high volume of parcels and online shopping which need to be delivered to customers.

“Further detailed planning is now taking place to ensure a smooth transition for our operations, our people and the service we provide to customers.

“There will be no impact on mail deliveries to customers, who will continue to be served by the same postmen and women.

“We have a strong track record of managing change and we work with our staff and our unions to give them the opportunity to discuss the implications in detail.

“There will be no compulsory redundancies as a result of this move,” he said.

Customers in Todmorden will be able to collect any undeliverable mail from Todmorden Post Office in Brook Street, Todmorden, said the spokesperson.

A decision has also been made to move its Bacup delivery option to Rochdale too.

Customers in Bacup will be able to collect any undeliverable mail from Bacup Post Office at Burnley Road, Bacup.