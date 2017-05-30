These boots are made for planting...and we need more of them!

Have you got any spare wellies? Because Hebden Bridge Arts Festival urgently needs them.

The festival has teamed up with horticultural artists Her Outdoors to offer gardening fans the chance to plant the donated wellies but they need more rubber boots.

The welly planting is part of the Open Weekend collaboration between the Arts Festival and Hebden Bridge Open Studios that will see local artists and gardeners open their studios and green spaces to the public from July 7-9. Specially designed programmes with details of both the artist taking part and a map of the gardens opening their gates are now available from the town hall and shops around town.

Junior horticulturists can also meet award-winning CBeebies presenter Mr Bloom who is hosting a free songs and games session at 2pm followed by the welly planting until 4.30pm.

Donated wellies can be dropped off at Hebden Bridge Town Hall before July 9.

Festival artistic director Helen Meller said: “We desperately need more, so we’re asking people to search through their cupboards or sheds to find old or odd boots, any size or colour.”