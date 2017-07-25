Three rushed to hospital after car smashes into telegraph pole in Halifax

Three people were rushed to hospital after a car smashed into a telegraph pole in Halifax.
The crash happened at around 11.40pm last night (Monday), at the Hopwood Lane junction with Vickerman Street.
Firefighters were called to the scene of the collision, where two people were injured and a third was trapped inside the car.
Crews freed the woman who was trapped and all three people were taken to hospital.
Almost Done!
Registering with Todmorden News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.