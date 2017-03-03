Todmorden Freemasons drum up support for Army Cadet Band

A gesture by Todmorden Freemasons has helped an Army Cadet Force band to look good and sound better.

Members of Studley Lodge, which is 70 years old this year, secured £1,000 from the Provincial Grand Master’s Fund for the Minden Bugles and Drums of E Company (The Rifles), Army Cadet Force.

The money will go towards purchasing new uniforms and instruments for the young recruits.

In the last round of grants the Provincial Grand Master’s Fund gave just short of £30,000 to 26 groups including churches, educational establishments, hospices and those supporting both the young and elderly.

Studley Lodge secretary Stuart Gledhill said: “In December 2015, these youngsters entertained us at the Studley Lodge Christmas Party. Although it was two weeks before the great flood of Calderdale, some of the roads were partially flooded, but these young cadets insisted that they made their way through the atrocious conditions to entertain the Brethren and their Ladies.

“I’m delighted that we are able to support them via the Provincial Grand Master’s Fund, and this money will be used to buy new uniforms and instruments for the young musicians.

“As long as we exist, I know Studley Lodge will keep on supporting Todmorden and the local groups that help make this town such a wonderful place to live, work and be a Freemason.”