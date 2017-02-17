Todmorden Town Hall has the mark of success

Todmorden Town Hall has received a prestigious visitor accreditation from official tourist board Visit England.

The Visitor Attraction Quality Assurance scheme is the sign of a quality visitor experience. In a mystery visit, the whole visitor experience was tested as the assessor interacted with staff as a normal visitor, rating everything from the welcome received to promotional material available. After the visit, staff and volunteers at Todmorden Town Hall were delighted to be awarded the Quality Rose Marque, with assessors highlighting and commending the building’s facilities, cleanliness and the quality of its tours.

Councillor Susan Press, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhoods and communities, said: “I’m delighted but not surprised that Todmorden Town Hall has been awarded this prestigious visitor accreditation. The range and quality of the facilities available really deserve to be commended, and particular thanks must go to the wonderful volunteers.”

The next free tour of Todmorden Town Hall in on Sunday, March 5 at 2pm, and ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, will focus on the women who shaped the valley. The tour will include an exhibition of mementos from Eunice Shaw, who served as Mayor of Todmorden from 1969-1970. Anyone with their own memories or with any items they would like to share can take them along on the day from 1 to 3pm. March also includes a Total Tour of Todmorden Town Hall, which will include the opportunity to see inside the former caretaker’s flat, the former holding cell in the cellar and also the bathroom in the attic. This will take place Sunday, March 19. Tickets cost £6.50 and must be purchased ahead online from www.ticketsource.co.uk/todmordentownhall