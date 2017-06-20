Together Housing commissions independent review of high-rise blocks in Calderdale

Together Housing Group has today commissioned an independent review of fire safety in all of its high-rise blocks in Calderdale, starting with those containing cladding.

The move comes after last week’s Grenfell Tower blaze, which killed at least 79 people. The review will begin with the group’s properties in Mixenden.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Together Housing are confident that our high rise tower blocks remain safe and have always used materials and contractors who are compliant with best practice and

current legislation on fire safety.

“The safety of our residents remains our priority. We have commissioned today an independent review of fire safety in all of our high-rise blocks, starting with those that contain cladding.”

The spokesperson said that contractors will be onsite over the coming weeks across the borough.

They added: “We would like to re-assure all residents that we have double checked our procedures and are pleased to confirm that all of our fire assessments are up-to-date.

“Over the next few days we are hand delivering individual letters to outline the current fire safety practices.

“This includes details on the “stay put” policy in case of a fire.”

Those residents concerned about fire safety should email firesafety@togetherhousing.co.uk or contact 0300 555 5557