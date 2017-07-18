Tracking the best challenging trails

A bumper 189 cycle riders took to the bike trails and bridleways of Calderdale in the Overgate Hospice Mountain Bike Challenge, raising more than £3,000.

The challenge - options were 18 or 26 miles - began at Elland Recreation Ground and was sponsored by IFT Independent Financial Advisors and supported by the Rotary Club of Halifax Calder. Challenging routes explored the best tracks the area has to offer. Calder Valley Search and Rescue also provided their support.