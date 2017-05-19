Changes to Calderdale bus services this weekend

West Yorkshire Combined Authority is reminding public transport users that there are timetable changes affecting local bus services this weekend, Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 May.

Local services affected include a revised timetable will be introduced for services 225 and X25 between Brighouse, Clifton, Cleckheaton and Leeds with two new X25 trips from Leeds.

Also the service 500 between Keighley, Haworth, Oxenhope and Hebden Bridge will be renumbered B3, the 664 between Keighley, Haworth and Stanbury will be renumbered B1 and the 665 Keighley and Haworth to Oakworth will become service B2.

Among the most significant are Arriva’s changes in the North Kirklees area, which include withdrawal of service 282. The Combined Authority is amending services 213 and ML2, for which it provides financial support to cover the sections of the route that would have been without a service.

A new service 280, between Dewsbury Queensway Arcade and Thornhill Edge, replacing services 281, 282 and 283 between these points and the 281 will run between Fieldhead and Dewsbury only.

Service 219 between Heckmondwike, Birstall and Leeds will be withdrawn and replaced by new service X29 and an additional journey on service 229.

Service 481, Wakefield, East Ardsley, Middleton to Leeds will now operate via Fall Lane Bridge with a new timetable.

Three journeys per day on service 940 between Holt Park, Pool and Otley will operate via Otley Old Road and Harrogate Road to serve St Helena’s Caravan Park. As a consequence, the number of journeys serving Bramhope will be reduced to three per day Monday to Friday and four per day on Saturdays.

From Sunday 28 May, service X52 from Harrogate and Otley to Ilkley will run via Valley Drive, Little Lane, Mayfield Road and Railway Road in Ilkley rather than Bolling Road and Springs Lane

West Yorkshire Combined Authority has produced a summary advising passengers of the services affected which has been available on its Metro travel information website at www.wymetro.com/changes. Online timetables for all the affected services have also been updated on the Metro website. People simply need to go to the site’s bus timetables search, enter their service number and then go to the ‘Upcoming’ tab. This takes them, to the new timetable.

Updates have also taken place on yournextbus service, which provides live, real-time departure details for all bus stops and services in West Yorkshire.

There are also changes to train timetables that affect some local train services taking place this weekend. Details of how to find current and new train timetables can be found at www.wymetro.com.