M62 four car crash causing delays in West Yorkshire

DRIVERS are facing delays on the M62 in West Yorkshire this afternoon after a crash involving four cars.

Police were called at 3.30pm today (Weds Jan 25) after the accident on the west bound carriageway of the M62 near the slip road to junction 24 at Ainley Top near Huddersfield

The outside lane of the M62 at the accident scene has been closed while vehicles are recovered.

Police said no-one was injured in the incident.

HIghways England said one lane has been closed on the west bound carriageway of the M62 between junction 24 and 25.