New accessible car service for Todmorden

A new accessible car service- YourCar - is being introduced to the Todmorden area operated by Community Transport Calderdale (CTC).

An Information Day to introduce YourCar is being held on Tuesday August 1 from 10am to 2pm at Todmorden Health Centre where the vehicle will be based.

CTC staff will be on hand to show interested parties the accessible vehicle, talk through the booking system and also take details of people who may be interested in using the service and also those who may be keen to volunteer as drivers.

Steve Welsh, CEO of Community Transport Calderdale, said: “We are piloting this scheme as we have received feedback, from particularly wheelchair users, saying that transport options for this area are limited. Through offering a low-cost accessible service we feel that this will enable certain members of the community to become less isolated.”

“Volunteers are key to this service and we would like to hear from anybody who may be able to help whether it be for a couple of hours a month up to helping every day. Whatever time anybody can give is very valuable to us.”

YourCar is being run as an additional service to the existing Community Car Service which has recently received Lottery Funding for the next three years. An accessible minibus service also run by CTC which offers contract and ad hoc services. For further information go to www.ctcalderdale.co.uk