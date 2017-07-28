Will roadworks affect your journey next week?

If you're planning on travelling up and down the roads of Yorkshire over the coming week, check the list below to see if your journey will be affected.

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of Friday 28 July and could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. All our improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible.

M1 Junction 31 to Junction 35 Thorpe Hesley

The southbound exit and entry slip road at Woodall services will be closed overnight on Wednesday 2 August. This is for work on the smart motorways. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

M62 Junction 29 / M1 Junction 42 Lofthouse

The roundabout will be closed for bridge work including all exit and entry slip roads, please note dedicated link roads which do not require drivers to driver around the roundabout will remain open. The closures will be in place for five nights from Monday 31 July. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

M62 Junction 30 Rothwell to Junction 32 Castleford

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Saturday 5 August from junction 30 to junction 31 and on Sunday 6 August from junction 31 to junction 32 for carriageway improvement work. The closures will take place between 7pm and 7am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion route.

M62 Junction 28 Tingley to Jct 27 Gildersome

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Saturday 5 August for gantry painting work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion route.

M18 Junction 3 to Junction 4 Westmoor

The northbound and southbound carriageway will have narrow lanes, with 50mph speed restriction, lane 2 will be closed and the hardshoulder will be used as a normal running lane. The bridge work will take place until September.

M18 Junction 2 / A1M Junction 35 Wadworth

The north east section of the roundabout and A1M junction 35 southbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Wednesday 2 August. The south west section of the roundabout and A1M junction 35 northbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Thursday 3 August. The north west section of the roundabout and M18 junction 2 northbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Friday 4 August. This is for resurfacing work, the closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion route.

M18 Junction 1 Bramley

The northbound carriageway will be closed overnight on Monday 31 July between the slip roads at junction 1. The northbound entry slip road at junction 1 will be closed overnight on Tuesday 1 August. This is for resurfacing work and the closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion route.

M18 Junction 4 Westmoor to Junction 5 Ings

The northbound carriageway will be fully closed for seven nights from Monday 31 August. This is for resurfacing work, the closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion route.

A616 Westwood to Wortley

The eastbound and westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for seven nights from Monday 31 July for resurfacing work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion route.

A64 Askham Bryan to Fulford

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for five nights for resurfacing work from Monday 31 August. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion route.