TV presenter ‘spellbound’ by Hebden Bridge Slimming World consultant

A Slimming World Consultant from Hebden Bridge has got the magic touch when it comes to weight loss, according to TV presenter and magician Stephen Mulhern.

Tamina Oates, who runs a Slimming World group at North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax every Monday and The Town Hall, Hebden Bridge every Wednesday, was delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Stephen when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards.

He co-hosted the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre, with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Slimming World Consultant Tamina said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the members of the Hebden Bridge group.

“They’ve lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2016, with many of them making their weight loss dreams come true by hitting their target weight, improving their health and confidence, and more.”

Stephen, who presents Britain’s Got More Talent, said: “The stories I heard from people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves – inside and out – were so inspirational.

““While all of their stories were different, the one thing they all had in common was how much they felt they owed to their ‘Slimming World family’.

“So people like Tamina are clearly very important.”

To join one of these groups call Tamina on 01422 883149 or visit or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk for details.