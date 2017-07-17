TV ‘star’ drives in for vintage show!

Don’t look now, but a star of 80s TV hit Dukes of Hazzard is coming to town!

Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend, organised by the town’s Rotary Club, will be held at Calder Holmes Park on Saturday and Sunday, August 5 and 6, lining up a fabulous display of vintage, veteran and classic cars, motorcycles, commercial, kit and replica cars and lots more including craft, autojumble and produce stalls, catering, entertainment for children and live music from a jazz band.

More than 800 vehicles, many covering the history of British motoring, are expected, but there will be at least one American visitor too - a 1969 Dodge Charger named ‘General Lee’, with that distinctive horn, in bright orange and the number 01 on the door, from the iconic TV series Dukes of Hazzard. The car is owned by John Anderson of Holmfirth, who provides numerous facts about the Dodge Charger including that they smashed up more than 320 of these types of vehicle during the making of the series and there were always slight differences between the cars they used.

The weekend also has the Mini Magazine feature car August 2017, entered by Shaun Stephenson.