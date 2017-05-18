Un-baa-lievable pet show with a twist

Entries are now being taken for a children’s pet show with a difference. The event at this year’s Todmorden Agricultural Show, held at the event’s new Burnley Road, Cliviger, show field on June 17, is introducing a new category.

As well as the regular pet show, organisers wanted to encourage children who don’t have a pet to get involved, so are running a children’s fruit and vegetable pets section as well.

Organisers said: “Using fruit and/or vegetables, we are asking them to use their creativity to model a pet. It will add another dimension to the well-established and popular pet show, and children could of course enter both sections.”

For the main children’s pet show, youngsters must be over five and under 15 to enter and the event is only for small domestic pets, no dogs. Entry is £1 per pet but entrants must buy a separate entry ticket to the show, which is organised by Todmorden Agricultural Society, and arrive on the day with their pet between 9am and 10am. The same applies for the fruit and vegetable pet section.

To enter, contact section secretary Fiona Butler by emailing fionabutler888@gmail.com or call 01706 817776 with your name, age, a contact number or email address and, for the main pet show, the type of animal and name of your pet.