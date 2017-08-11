Urging local families to get active this summer

With many families facing the six week holidays wondering how on earth to keep the kids occupied, Yorkshire Water has stepped in with suggestions of places to explore in Calderdale on foot.

Latching onto the smart watch trend that calculates steps taken, the water firm has calculated how many steps the average person would rack up if they walked around some of its most popular scenic reservoirs and moorland.

For instance, a ramble around Ogden Water in Halifax would equate to 6,554 steps which is equivalent to around three miles.

A walk round Rishworth Moor reservoir would involve 13,108, equivalent to six miles and a stroll around Widdop and Gorple reservoirs would rack up 8,739 steps.

Geoff Lomas, Yorkshire Water’s recreation manager, said: “For a long time we have published maps with suggested walks around our reservoirs and over our land.

“But this year we thought we’d add a new dimension to our information and calculate the number of steps around each reservoir walk.

“This will encourage people with smart watches trying to rack up their 10,000 steps a day to visit our beautiful reservoirs to meet their target.

“With more than 600 miles of routes to choose from across Yorkshire Water’s estate, walkers can get git striding across some of the best landscape in the country.”

For more information on walks visit www.yorkshirewater.com