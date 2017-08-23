Variety of images on show at this year’s Camera Club exhibition

This weekend will see the start of the ever-popular photographic image exhibition by the Hebden Bridge Camera Club, at Hebden Bridge Town Hall.

The event will run from Saturday 26 August until Sunday, September 3 (except August 27), it is open to the public and entry is free. Club stewards will be on hand to answer any questions between 10am and 4pm on weekdays and 10am and 3pmon weekends.

Club members will be showcasing their work at the exhibition and around 50 to 60 photographs will be displayed, in print form, for everyone to view. Each year visitors are asked if they would like to vote for their favourite images and the winning ones from last year’s exhibition will also be on display. There is no set theme so the pictures displayed will include a variety of types.

Each year the club produces the Hebden Bridge Calendar, using local scenes taken by the members. The 2018 calendar will be available to purchase at the exhibition and these make a good Christmas gift for family and friends living away.

The club is always looking for potential new members. The first meeting of the new season on September 6 at 7.45pm, will be a New Member’s Night, and anyone is welcome to attend.

For details visit www.hebdenbridgecc.co.uk