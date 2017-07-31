VIDEO: Safety warning as passengers fall down Leeds station escalators struggling with heavy luggage

Holidaymakers are being urged not to struggle with heavy luggage this summer after rail bosses released a video showing passengers falling down an escalator in Leeds.

The footage, captured at Leeds railway station, involves a series of passengers who fell and has been released by Network Rail as a warning to travellers about the dangers of taking luggage on escalators.

Passengers are being encouraged to instead use lifts provided at railway stations to avoid injuries.

And today (Monday), organisers at the city's station have today opened a temporary photo booth in the lift on platform six-eight to raise awareness of the dangers.

People will be able to start their journey by snapping a holiday selfie picture in the lift during the awareness event.

It comes after rail chiefs revealed that in 2016, there were 28 accidents involving people who were injured while struggling with luggage at Leeds railway station - a 25 per cent rise on the previous year.

Vinny Burke, Leeds station manager for Network Rail, said: “We know that lots of people will be using Leeds station to start their holiday and we want everyone who passes through our station to get off to a good start.

“Time and time again, we see passengers taking multiple items of luggage on the escalators rather than using the lifts which are provided. The lifts are there to keep you safe and stop you having an accident, as seen in the CCTV.

“Some of the falls are incredibly nasty and all of them are completely preventable. We hate to see members of the public injured and we have had cases where people have had to cancel their journeys due to the injuries they have received. We are urging passengers to allow extra time for their journey and to use the lifts provided.”

The awareness event is also being supported by TransPennine Express, who run services between Leeds station and Manchester Airport .

Alison Murray, Head of On Board Services, East, for TransPennine Express said: “This is an exciting time of year for lots of people as they head off on their summer holidays, with many using our train services to travel between Leeds and Manchester Airport.

“I would urge customers with luggage to use the lifts provided and not to struggle with heavy items on the escalators or stairs.”