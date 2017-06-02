Wainhouse opens for bank holiday

Victorian landmark Wainhouse Tower opened its doors to members of the public on Monday last week to coincide with the Spring Bank holiday.

The 253ft tower is only open on certain days of the year, including bank holidays, offering people a limited window to climb its 403 steps and enjoy the stunning views and gallery waiting at the top.

It was originally commissi-oned by John Edward Wain-house as a chimney for the local dye works in the late 19th century, but was never used and has come to be regarded one of the UK’s finest follies.

The tower will next be open on Sunday, June 18, between 11am and 4pm, to celebrate Father’s Day.