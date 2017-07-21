WATCH: Work starts on new Halifax sixth form block

Work has started a new sixth form building for Calderdale’s only upper school for pupils with special educational needs.

The new sixth form for Ravenscliffe High School, at Spring Hall, is expected to be open in term for the academic year 2018/19 and will replace the facilities at Skircoat Green.

The sod was cut this morning at a ceremony led by headteacher Martin Moorman, Halifax MP Holly Lynch and pupils from the school.

Mr Moorman said: “I think we all secretly wondered if we could actually pull off this challenge when we launched our appeal to supplement the funding provided by Calderdale Council, back in 2014.

“Our huge team of supporters have decided to back us magnificently and so many of them need to reflect with pride on their contribution to providing this very special moment. We are very grateful.

“It is impossible to name every single individual and group of people who have supported us on this journey, but we were delighted to be joined symbolically at the turf cutting by representatives from Calderdale Rotary, Lloyds Banking Group, Covea Insurance and Danny Sawrij and the organising team from Leo Group, who backed us so brilliantly just last week with a summer ball which raised £265,000 alone.

“In the tougher financial times of the last three years, it is a real thrill to recognise the ‘can do’ spirit shown by so many people to support our vision of providing a resource to be proud of for both the Ravenscliffe community plus the wider Calderdale community who will now be able to access an athletics track with an appropriate infrastructure of changing rooms, showers, café and accessible training / coaching rooms.”