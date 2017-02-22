West Yorkshire weapons amnesty: Where can you hand in knives and guns?

People in possession of illegal knives and guns are being urged to surrender them to police during a 10 day campaign.

Weapons can be handed in at the following stations from today (February 22) until Saturday, March 4.

The police stations taking part are:

Leeds District HQ, Elland Road Police Station, Elland Road, Leeds, LS11 8BU - open daily, 8am-10pm.

Stainbeck Police Station, Stainbeck Lane, Leeds, LS7 3QU - open daily, 8am-10pm.

Bradford Police Station, Trafalgar House, Nelson Street, Bradford, BD5 0DX - open daily, 8am-midnight.

Keighley Police Station, Airedale House, Royd Ings Avenue, Keighley, BD21 4BZ - open daily, 8am-8pm.

Halifax Police Station, Richmond Close, Halifax, HX1 5TW - open daily, 7am-11pm.

Huddersfield Police Station, Castlegate, Huddersfield, HD1 2NJ - open daily, 8am-10pm.

Dewsbury Police Station, Aldams Road, Dewsbury, WF12 8AR - open Monday to Saturday, 8am-8pm, and Sunday, 8am-6pm.

Wakefield District Headquarters, Havertop Lane, Normanton, WF6 1FD - open Monday to Saturday, 8am-10pm.