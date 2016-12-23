What are your memories of Todmorden Town Hall?

Tour guides are looking for Calderdale residents to share their memories and stories of Todmorden Town Hall.

The oral history project will collect people’s memories of the historic building and make them accessable to the local community.

Daniel Jessop, volunteer and events co-ordinator at Todmorden Town Hall, said: “The plans are to air parts of the oral history interviews through Todmorden Talking Newspaper.

“We also hope to have an exhibition of the different stories around Todmorden Town Hall so that visitors can hear the personal stories of people connected to the building.

“The interviews will also be deposited in Pennine Horizon’s archive and held in perpetuity.

“This means they will be a valuable resource for years to come for those who would like to find out about the stories connected with the building.”

Anyone wishing to share their memories can contact Daniel Jessop on 01706 548105 or email him at daniel.jessop@calderdale.gov.uk.

Todmorden Town Hall are also holding taster tours throughout 2017 to share the building’s history.

The tours will occur every first Sunday of the month, excluding January, and will start at 2pm on the bridge on Halifax Road.

Each tour will focus on a different aspect of the town hall, from the town’s artists to how women shaped the building over its history.

All of the taster tours are free and run by volunteers who are very knowledgeable on the building’s history. The first taster tour of 2017 is on February 5 and will discover how mills shaped the Town Hall.