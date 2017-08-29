What’s happening, where and when

Geoff Love weekend events begin at 11am on Saturday with the free guided walk around Geoff Love’s Todmorden, with glossy walk maps also available for just £1.

Saturday afternoon’s book signing runs from 2pm, soundtracked by Calderdale Youth Jazz Orchestra and all are welcome. Author Bill Birch will be signing copies of A Love Affair With Music (£20), a high quality hardback book packed with around 150 beautifully reproduced images accompanying Geoff’s story.

With the stars: Geoff Love, right, with Johnny Pearson and Shirley Bassey at Abbey Road studios, September 1959. Picture from the book, courtesy of Bill Francis, FlairPhotos

There are a very limited number of tickets for Saturday night’s Calderdale Big Band concert at Todmorden Town Hall (doors open 7pm) at £10 each remaining at time of going to press - log on to www.visittodmorden to check availability.

On Sunday morning a free Geoff Love themed tour runs at Todmorden Town Hall from 11am.

You can pay on the door (£5, opens 2pm) for Sunday afternoon’s Hippodrome Theatre, Halifax Road, show including a Todmorden Brass Band performance and screenings of Geoff’s This Is Your Life and The Brass Beat television programmes.

The cover of Bill Birch's new biography of Todmorden's Geoff Love - A Love Affair With Music

The plaque at Geoff Love's birthplace in Cambridge Street, Todmorden