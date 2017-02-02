Standing within approximately three acres of land and gardens, White Windows Barn enjoys spectacular far reaching views over open countryside.

The semi-detached barn conversion is set in a popular rural location, yet is within easy reach of all of the local facilities of Hebden Bridge including schools, shops, cinema and the trans-Pennine rail links to the commercial centres of Leeds and Manchester.

The family sized living accommodation offers style and character with exposed beams, timbers, stonework, oil fired central heating and double glazing.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises: breakfast kitchen with bespoke cream fitted units, wood effect worktops, stone flagged floor, central breakfast island and integrated appliances including a five ring ceramic hob with extractor over, oven, fridge freezer and dishwasher; snug/tv room/second reception room with windows to three sides; conservatory with fabulous views and French doors leading to the garden; dining hall with heavy beamed ceiling and open spindle staircase; WC; utility with further useful storage; splendid large well proportioned formal sitting room with dining area and barn window giving a fabulous view of open countryside.

To the first floor: master bedroom with en-suite shower room; three further bedrooms and a house bathroom with a tiled corner shower and a roll top claw foot Victorian style bath.

Bedroom five is an attic room which is a lovely light and airy room with far reaching views.

Externally the property enjoys extremely pleasant manageable walled gardens with a patio seating area, far reaching views, ample parking to the rear of the property and approximately 2.75 acres of good grazing land, which is walled, fenced and gated and completely suitable for equestrian use.

Price: £475,000

Agent: www.anthonyjturner.co.uk