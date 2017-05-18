Who has been shortlisted for Curry House of the Year?

The search begins for our Curry House of the Year and we need your help to choose our ten finalists.

Here is the shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Curry House of the Year 2017.

1. Babar Khan, 4 Bowling Mill Courtyard, Dean Clough, Halifax

2. Bengal Brasserie, 6 Huddersfield Road, Brighouse

3. Bombay Lounge, Unit 8 Lineholme Mill, Todmorden

4. Eastern Spice, 19 Market Street, Hebden Bridge

5. Julep, 7 Lord St, Halifax

6. Kamran Balti House, 27A Union Street, Halifax

7. Kipling’s, 24-28 Town Hall Street, Sowerby Bridge

8. Lanika, Pellon New Road, Halifax

9. Royal Delhi Restaurant, 10 Park Street, Brighouse

10. Sagra, 5 Calton Place, Halifax

11. Sanam, Elizabeth Street, Elland

12. Sultan Mahal, Westgate Arcade, Halifax

13. Sweet Centre, 250 King’s Cross Road, Halifax

14. Syhiba, 57 Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge

15. Thaal, 219 Bradford Road, Brighouse

16. The Blue Bridge Indian Restaurant, 33 Oldham Road, Ripponden

17. The Vedas, 26-32 Rochdale Road, Todmorden

18. The Village, 75 Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge

19. Ziggys Spice House, 19 Carlton Street, Halifax

Pick up a copy of Friday’s Halifax Courier to claim your voting coupon and to find out how to nominate who you want to make the top ten.