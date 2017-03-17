Work starts on new Luddendenfoot play area

Work has started to bring life back to a park after it was affected by the 2015 floods.

Twelve months ago Holmes Park in Luddendenfoot was flooded in the devastating Boxing Day Flooding in 2015, which affected the Upper Calder Valley.

Since then the Luddendenfoot Community Association has fundraised, and with the help of the Tesco Bags of Help scheme, they are able to provide new playground equipment including an outdoor games table, sand and water basin, music and ball panels for the park.

They have also raised enough money to provide a defibrillator and box for users of the park.

Heather Hartwell, Secretary of Luddendenfoot Community Association, said: “We are delighted that funding for the play equipment has been awarded by Tesco Bags of help.

“Holmes Park is a wonderful place for families to come to play and get fit and active.

“The defibrillator will ensure that should anyone suffer from a heart attack whilst using the park there will be equipment available 24 hours a day to save a life.

“The new play equipment will provide both able bodied and disabled children with opportunities to enjoy more activities.”

Anyone interested in volunteering for the project, contact the Luddenden Foot Community Association through their website, www.luddendenfoot.org, or call Heather Hartwell on 01422 885542.