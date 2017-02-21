Search

Yorkshire attractions voted among England’s best-loved places to visit

Scarborough beach was voted the sixth best-loved attaction in the country.

A survey of 1,000 National Express passengers has revealed the UK’s best-loved free days out.

Topped by the Lake District, the 50-strong list also included eight Yorkshire attractions.