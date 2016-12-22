Yorkshire Choice Awards: Who has been nominated from Calderdale?

The amazing achievements of Yorkshire men, women and businesses will be recognised at a glittering awards ceremony.
The Yorkshire Choice Awards will be held on April 1 in Leeds to celebrate those people and independent businesses seen as an inspiration in their fields.
The categories cover a wide range of backgrounds and skill sets and Calderdale is well represented on the shortlist.
Here’s the Calderdale nominations:
Charitable Business Award: Cardelium, Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund, Prego Brighouse, BASH Brighouse
Customer Service Award: Cardelium, Prego
Inspirational Individual: Bob Bridgestock, Emma Bolger, Lizzie Jones, Luke Ambler, Piers Mettrick, Rachel Brandwood, Alison Mitchell
Local Fundraiser: Emma Bolger, Piers Mettrick, Kath Airey, Alison Mitchell, Angela Curran
Independent Business: Thorpe Care Limited, Waters Edge Nursery Ltd, Rokt Brighouse
Sporting Achievement: Hannah Cockcroft
Kate Granger Award for Outstanding Contribution: Bob Bridgestock, Emma Bolger, Hannah Cockroft
This year’s chosen charity is The Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund, launched by Lizzie Jones in memory of her late husband.
To cast your vote visit: www.yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk/votehere