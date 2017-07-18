Search

Yorkshire weather: Met Office issues warning as thunderstorms are expected to hit Tuesday and Wednesday

A sea bird flies past the rising sun near the RSPB nature reserve at Bempton Cliffs in Yorkshire. But the weather will turn nasty in the coming days with thunderstorms predicted. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

A sea bird flies past the rising sun near the RSPB nature reserve at Bempton Cliffs in Yorkshire. But the weather will turn nasty in the coming days with thunderstorms predicted. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Thunderstorms and potential flooding have been forecast to hit Yorkshire on Wednesday, prompting weather warnings from the Met Office.

Here is our latest weather package from the Met Office, Sky News and the BBC.