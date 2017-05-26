Your guide to Bank Holiday opening times for Calderdale pharmacies

The NHS is encouraging people to prepare for the long weekend by checking they have all their repeat prescriptions.

Patients are also reminded they can get expert medical advice on a range of common illnesses at their pharmacist during the Bank Holiday weekend.

Paul Twomey, medical director for NHS England in Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “It is vital that those with long term conditions or who have regular medication make sure they have their prescriptions so they do not run out over the weekend.

“Also if you need advice over the weekend your local pharmacy can help you with more than you might think.

“Pharmacists offer expert, confidential advice and treatment for many minor health problems.”

Here are the opening times for Bank Holiday Monday (May 29).

Tesco Stores Ltd, T/A Tesco In-Store Pharmacy, Huddersfield Road, Brighouse, HD6 1RZ Tel:(01484) 887847, 9am - 6pm

Asda Superstores Ltd, T/A Asda Pharmacy, Thrum Hall Lane, Halifax, HX1 4PG, Tel: (01422) 331318, 9am - 6pm

Boots UK Ltd, 7-11 Market Street, Halifax, HX1 1PB, Tel: (01422) 352009, 10am - 4pm

Calderdale Health Focus Ltd, T/A King Cross Pharmacy, 206 King Cross Road, Halifax, HX1 3JP, Tel: (01422) 384123 (100 hour pharmacy), 10am - 7pm

Sainsbury’s Stores Ltd, T/A Sainsbury’s Pharmacy, Wade Street, Halifax, HX1 1SB, Tel: (01422) 342839, 9am - 7pm

Tesco Stores Ltd, T/A Tesco In-Store Pharmacy, Tesco Superstore, Haugh Shaw Road, Halifax, HX1 3TU, Tel: (01422) 427447 (100 hours pharmacy) 9am - 16pm

Boots UK Ltd, T/A Your Local Boots Pharmacy, 13-15 Crown Street, Hebden Bridge, Halifax, HX7 8EL, Tel: (01422) 842378 10.30am - 4.30pm

Tesco Stores Ltd, T/A Tesco Instore Pharmacy, Brighouse Road, Queensbury, Bradford, BD13 1QA, Tel: 0345 026 9667 (100 hour pharmacy) 9am - 6pm

Pharmacy opening hours in can be found on the NHS Choices website www.nhs.uk along with information on walk-in centres, urgent care centres or minor injuries units.