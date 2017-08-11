Letter: Do people want statue moved?

We have noted with concern Todmorden Town Council’s proposal to move the John Fielden Statue from Centre Vale Park to the town centre.

This is a controversial matter, not least because of the money that would have to be spent when funds to help the town and the park are so scarce.

We agree with all the points raised by John Fountain in last week’s paper.

We are not aware that any public consultation has taken place about this proposal.

It would seem that some consultation is necessary to find out if the town council’s wish is also that of the people of the town.

Will there be opportunity for people to formally express their opinion on this issue before this matter goes any further?