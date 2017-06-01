Letter: How many more innocent people have to die?

Everyone has an opinion and everyone has a right to voice their opinion. So mine is - enough is enough!

A law should be passed as soon as possible that anybody found guilty of terrorism, whether he/she was or was not directly responsible, but openly knew about it and knew the consequences of said person(s)’s actions, should be given the death sentence, with no chance of an appeal.

Simply putting them behind bars, is to me, not a deterrent.

How many more innocent people have to die, and for what?

My deepest sympathy to the families of all who passed away.