Letter: Protect meadow from new homes

Incase people have missed it, Todmordians need to be aware that a special meadow of landscape and community value, below The Hollins and above Stansfield Hall Road, is billed for 56 houses under the new Local Development Plan proposals.

We can still object to this and have until September 29. The site reference number is LP0640 (see www.calderdale.gov.uk/localplan).

Not only is this meadow a key feature in the landscape, with stunning views of our town (from The Hollins row of Edwardian-style houses ), but it has been used for grazing in summer and sledging in winter for generations (being known as ‘Billy’s Front’ - field ).

Other arguments against development include the unstable nature of the land and very steep and narrow access.