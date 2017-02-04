Letter: Thanks to all my fantastic friends

I have recently relocated to Todmorden and being severly visually impaired have needed assistance settling in and finding my way around.

I would like to thank the trustees of Todmorden Blind Group for their Christmas and birthday gifts and to Todmorden Talking Newspaper group for their fantastic work.

Thanks to JB taxis for their patience, Lindsay for her company and Celia for her caring.

Thanks to Mary Clear, friends and family for sharing their Christmas lunch with me at the Unitarian Church.

And not forgetting my friend Heather for the shopping trips, without which I may well have faded away.

Taff Jones, Todmorden