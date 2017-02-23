Letter: Todmorden needs a big vision!

Calderdale Council’s desire to demolish Todmorden Community College is a lesson to us all that we need a big vision for the future of Todmorden. We must get our Neighbourhood Plan finished but we need more than that.

It is absolutely right that we rise to the challenge and the opportunity to save the college building for community use, if we possibly can, but it will work best if it’s part of our plan for the future of our town.

Todmorden is a place in its own right – at the junction of three important regions (West Yorkshire, East Lancashire, and Greater Manchester) but that means that we need to know what we want and need to make this a good place to live, work and visit.

We need to make sure that we’ve got a good stock and range of housing to meet our needs (from young families through to older people), educational facilities (from primary school, through secondary to further and adult education), health and public services, good transport, shopping and leisure facilities (our parks, pubs and cafes, clubs etc). As everybody says, this is a special place which is why we’ve got two Nobel prizewinners, Incredible Edible, Todmorden in Bloom, a large and active U3A and so on.

We just need to make sure that we’ve secured a good future for our town with our Strategic Plan that protects and develops our services - so that we’re using our resources well and this can’t happen to us again!

Coun Janet Battye, Liberal Democrat, Stoodley Ward, Todmorden Town Council