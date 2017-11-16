Letter: Todmorden station must be brought up to standard

I was really dismayed to hear this week that Leeds railway station is to be revamped yet again and have £500m spent on it, including another shopping centre.

At the same time, only 30 miles away, Todmorden train station has no toilets, no disability access to the Leeds-bound platform, no cover on either platform for passengers waiting for trains (and both waiting rooms are closed when no staff are on duty) and no train station cafe. Some 1,500 people use the station every day, 550,000 every year and that’s doubled over the last ten years. It would take less than 1% of what’s being spent on Leeds station to make Todmorden station a decent place to use, so we must get stuck into persistent lobbying and campaigning, using all available channels, until we achieve this!