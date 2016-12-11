Another point for Brighouse

Brighouse Town drew for the fourth game in a row with a 1-1 scoreline away to Trafford in the Evo-Stik NPL’s First Division North yesterday.

Leon Osborne gave them a flying start with a goal in the first minute from a free kick, his flicked header going over the keeper.

Aaron Burns levelled for a Trafford side now fourth in the table two minutes before half time.

Brighouse have been struggling for goals and neither side could find the net in the second half.

Paul Quinn’s visitors, who climbed a place to eighth, are next in action at home to lowly Droylsden next Saturday.

Brighouse are without a win since beating Farsley Celtic 2-1 at home on October 17. Since then they have had seven draws and two defeats.