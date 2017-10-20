As it happened: Manchester City 3, Burnley 0

Burnley's unbeaten league run comes to an end as Manchester City put three goals past the Clarets.

Here's how the action unfolded.

Manchester City 3, Burnley 0

Full Time

90 +2 mins

Sane breaks free but shoots just wide

---

90 mins

Three minutes of additional time.

---

89 mins

Gudmundsson shot takes a deflection and is wide for a corner.

---

82 mins

Nick Pope saves from Jesus after he escapes the attentions of Ben Mee.

---

79 mins

Man City sub: Gundogan replaces De Bruyne

---

77 mins

Man City sub: Yaya Toure replaces Fernandinho

---

75 mins

Man City sub: Jesus replaces Aguero.

---

74 mins

GOAL! Kevin De Bruyne sends Sane away who tucks the ball away into the bottom corner, game over.

---

73 mins

GOAL! Nicolas Otamendi rises above Ben Mee to head City into a two goal lead from a Sane corner.

---

72 mins

Nick Pope saves David Silva's close range effort and behind for a corner.

---

69 mins

Burnley sub: Johann Berg Gudmundsson replaces Jeff Hendrick.

---

63 mins

Patient City build-up play results in a corner which comes to nothing. Despite lots of City possession, the Clarets are doing a really good job of restricting the hosts to half chances.

---

55 mins

David Silva leads the charge and is allowed to close in on goal but the midfielder skews his attempt wide of the upright.

---

51 mins

Burnley want a penalty after Fernandinho hits the ball against his hand, but referee East waves away the appeals and books Jack Cork for his protestations.

---

Burnley restart the second half, no changes to either side.

---

Burnley back out for the second half.

---

HALF TIME

---

45 mins +1

What a block that is from James Tarkowski! Aguero forces an inital save out of Pope but on the follow up from Kevin De Bruyne, Tarkowski somehow blocks with his head!

---

45 mins

Three minutes of added time.

---

43 mins

Yellow card for Fernandinho after a late challenge on Robbie Brady, moments before Nick Pope saved well from Aguero.

---

42 mins

Ben Mee heads goalwards from Robbie Brady's corner, but referee Roger East blows for a free kick.

---

41 mins

Scott Arfield shot deflected for a Burnley corner.

---

38 mins

Sergio Aguero shot is wide of Nick Popes goal.

---

29 mins

GOAL! Sergio Aguero steps up and sends Nick Pope the wrong way.

---

27 mins

Penalty to City!

Nick Pope is adjudged to have brought down Bernardo Silva, very harsh.

Yellow cards for James Tarkowski and Leroy Sane following a melee.

---

22 mins

Nick Pope pulls out a last minute save from Bernardo Silva after Sane pulled the ball back, first real City chance.

---

19 mins

Burnley sub: Ashley Barnes replaces the injured Chris Wood.

---

14 mins

Chris Wood gets the better of Kyle Walker to take him towards goal, but Ederson is out first to meet the ball, Arfield is pulled up for a foul on the City keeper when following up.

---

13 mins

Kevin De Bruyne corner to Fabian Delph whose shot takes a deflection and wide for a corner which comes to nothing.

---

6 mins

Kevin De Bruyne with City's first effort from distance, but it's comfortable for Nick Pope.

---

Kick Off!

Man City get the game underway, Burnley playing in their white away kit.

---

Teams are out and kick off is moments away

---

Burnley:

Nick Pope, Matt Lowton, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Stephen Ward, Scott Arfield, Steven Defour, Jack Cork, Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady, Chris Wood

Subs: Anders Lindegaard, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Phil Bardsley, Ashley Barnes, Ashley Westwood, Kevin Long, Charlie Taylor

Man City:

Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi, Fabian Delph, Fernandinho, David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernado, Leroy Sane, Sergio Arguero

Subs: Claudio Bravo, Danilo, Eliaquim Mangala, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus, Yaya Toure