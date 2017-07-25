Brighouse are beaten

Brighouse Town lost 2-1 away to Penistone Church in their pre-season friendly on Monday evening.

Vill Powell’s side, who had won by the same score at Bridlington on Saturday, trailed to goals from Nathan Keightley after 36 and 75 minutes in South Yorkshire.

Jacob Buchanan pulled one back from the penalty spot after Adam Jones had been brought down.

It was the first meeting between the clubs and the fourth of eight warm-up games for Brighouse before their Evo-Stik NPL Division One North opener at home to Skelmersdale United on August 12.