Brighouse have injury worries

BRIGHOUSE Town have major injuries problems ahead of Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup preliminary round tie away to Preston club Bamber Bridge (3.0).

Manager Vill Powell thinks skipper and full-back Adam Field (ankle) and wide man Iwan Heeley (knee) will be out for a week or two.

Both were injured in Tuesday’s 5-0 league defeat away to South Shields.

Powell is hopeful right winger Matt Orr will be able to face Bridge after jarring a knee.

The manager has got cover but injuries are not what he wanted at this early stage of the season.

While Brighouse were losing at South Shields, under 21 coaches Barry Thomas and Tom Stacey watched Bamber Bridge at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

They witnessed Neil Reynolds side beat reprieved Goole 6-1, following up their 2-1 opening day success at Radcliffe Borough.

An FA Cup fixture is a prestigious event in a semi-professional club’s fixture calendar and a run can be lucrative, so the incentive is there for the Town to pick themselves up after Tuesday’s setback.

Should Town draw Saturday’s tie, the replay will be on Monday (7.45).

The squad arrived back from the north east on Tuesday at 1.30am thanks to roadworks on the A19 and an A1(M) junction.

Powell admitted his side, who had opened with a 1-0 home win over Skelmersdale United last Saturday, had “suffered a bloody nose” against the title favourites in front of a 1776 crowd at Mariners Park.