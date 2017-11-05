Brighouse’s poor run goes on

Brighouse Town plunged to a fifth successive defeat in the Evo-Stik NPL when they were beaten 2-0 at home by Trafford Borough yesterday.

The visitors arrived in good form and struck through Aaron Burns on 23 minutes and Stephen Mason six minutes after the break.

Brighouse, who had six changes to their starting line-up from the 5-1 defeat at Hyde United a fortnight earlier, remain third from bottom of Division One North.

Vill Powell’s side get a quick chance to bounce back on Monday when they host division-higher Farsley Celtic in the West Riding Cup.

Celtic drew 3-3 with Workington yesterday thanks to a James Walshaw hat-trick.

Brighouse travel to fellow strugglers Radcliffe Borough next Saturday.